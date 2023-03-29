Stuart Nash dismissed from cabinet, the big chill hits the country and how much time we’re wasting waiting on customer service in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Stuart Nash dismissed from cabinet, the big chill hits the country and how much time we’re wasting waiting on customer service in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A cyclist is in critical condition after a collision with a car in South Auckland this morning.

Emergency services are advising motorists to avoid the area surrounding the crash.

A police spokesperson said they were attending the serious crash in Takanini.

“The crash occurred just before 6.30am near the intersection of Walters and Grove Roads.

“A cyclist is in critical condition following the crash.”

The spokesperson said cordons have been put in place, with Walters Rd closed between Grove and Kaha Rds.

“The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and will examine the scene.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area this morning while Police carry out their work at the scene.”

WALTERS RD, TAKANINI - 6:55AM

Due to a serious crash a section of Walters Rd in Takanini, between Grove Rd and Kaha Rd, is CLOSED. Avoid this route or allow extra time for diversions and delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/orphthHv6y — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) March 29, 2023

Auckland Transport has also issued an alert for passengers telling them that “a section of Walters Rd in Takanini, between Grove Rd and Kaha Rd is closed”.

“Avoid this route or allow extra time for diversions and delays,” the agency said.

A Fire & Emergency spokesperson said it had attended a motor vehicle accident in Takanini this morning.

”Police and ambulance are present. We responded with two fire trucks however, we are no longer in attendance.”



