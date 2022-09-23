Cycling tragedy: Police name cyclist who died in Auckland crash

Police have named a cyclist who died after a crash on a group ride in the Auckland region on the weekend. Photo / NZME

Police have named the cyclist who died following an incident on Sunday in Dairy Flat, north of Auckland.

He was Brian Potter, aged 66, of Murrays Bay.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning during a group cycle ride.

Potter was taken to hospital in critical condition but died on Tuesday.

"Police extend our sympathies to Mr Potter's family at this difficult time," a police spokesman said.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident remain ongoing.

On Saturday, another cyclist, David Lane, aged 69, died in the Auckland suburb of Flat Bush in a crash involving a moving vehicle and parked cars.

An off-duty police officer was involved in that incident and had been stood down while the investigation was to be conducted, a police spokesperson said.