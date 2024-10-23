The man whose company designed the six-storey Christchurch Television building that collapsed in the 2011 earthquakes, killing 115 people, is appealing an engineering body’s ruling that found he “failed to provide adequate supervision”.
Dr Alan Reay – owner of Alan Reay Consultants – was criticised by the families of those killed in the collapse for allowing his inexperienced structural engineer David Harding “sole responsibility” for designing the CTV building.
Reay went before an Engineering New Zealand Disciplinary Committee last year.
The committee released its decision on the “longstanding” complaint last month and found: “The complaint was that Dr Reay’s employee who designed the building lacked the necessary experience to design such buildings, and that Dr Reay knew this and failed to provide adequate supervision. The committee found Dr Reay’s conduct fell well below the accepted professional standards in 1986 and breached the Code of Ethics at the time.”