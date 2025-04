Trump adviser's feud as world responds to US tariffs and Reserve Bank expected to cut Official Cash Rate. Video / NZ Herald, Getty Images

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Armed police swarmed a residential street on Auckland’s North Shore this afternoon after reports of a firearm being seen inside a vehicle.

Residents in Beach Haven reported seeing officers with “huge guns” and a significant police presence.

Police said at 3.48pm, a person was reportedly seen in a vehicle in possession of a firearm.

“This vehicle has been located by the Police Eagle helicopter at a Sispara Pl address.”