Justice Christine Grice remanded Hawira Duncan for sentencing on July 7. Photo / NZME

A 26-year-old Napier man has admitted he raped a 94-year-old woman during a brutal home invasion.

Hawira Duncan pleaded guilty to the rape among a raft of charges which included seriously injuring and strangling unconscious the woman's 70-year-old son, who had come to her aid.

He also admitted the attempted sexual violation of a young single mother in a separate incident.

When he subjected the elderly woman to a 45-minute ordeal in her Napier flat, he was on bail for the earlier offending against the young woman at a rural location.

Police quickly identified him as the offender – he had been seen by two paramedics and, after the home invasion, he walked to a nearby dairy where he bought a pie and asked the owner to call him a taxi.

Duncan appeared in the High Court at Napier on Friday, where Justice Christine Grice said the Crown was seeking preventive detention – an indefinite prison sentence aimed at protecting the community from high-risk offenders.

She remanded him in custody for sentencing on July 7 for a series of reports including from a psychiatrist and a psychologist.

The names of all Duncan's victims are suppressed.

Duncan pleaded guilty to 12 charges: rape, assault with intent to cause sexual violation, unlawful sexual violation, attempted sexual violation, strangulation, aggravated injury, causing grievous bodily harm, threatening to kill, and four counts of burglary or aggravated burglary.

The court heard that on March 10, 2021, Duncan went with another man to the rural address of a woman who was known to them.

He said to the other man, "Let's rape that bitch", and both men assaulted her on a mattress in her lounge, where she was sleeping with her child.

The woman fought back, accidentally kicking the child, who started screaming. The men then stopped the assault and left the house.

Early on June 20, 2021, Duncan forced his way into the flat of the elderly woman, whom he did not know, according to the Crown summary of facts.

He threw her onto the bed, raped her and performed other indecencies on her.

She managed to call St John by activating a medical alarm pendant but Duncan told them through a voice device, "It's just my mum and she woke up with a nightmare".

Meanwhile, the woman's son arrived after noticing he had received two missed calls from her and was hung up on when he tried to call back.

He went to his mother's bedroom and challenged Duncan, but Duncan beat him to the floor, pinned him down, punched and kicked him repeatedly on the ground and strangled him into unconsciousness.

Duncan then resumed his attack on the woman, strangling her and telling her "If you don't do what I am telling you I will kill you".

At one point, the woman told him, "You are killing me".

The elderly woman managed to push her alarm button again and St John, hearing her screams, sent two paramedics. However, they did not realise an intruder was present so did not call police.

The Crown summary said that the woman suffered extreme mental trauma, bruising to her right arm, bruising and swelling to her face, mouth and lips, swelling to her left leg and other injuries from the sexual assaults.

Her son suffered bruising to both ears, wounds around his head, a fractured right eye socket, and bruising and a cut around his eye that needed stitches, bruising and tenderness to his neck, a fractured tibia, a dislocated hip and had a tooth knocked out.

The home invasion started around the time the woman tried to make a call to the fire service on noticing her door was broken at 7.12am. It ended when the two St John paramedics arrived at 7.57am.

When the paramedics entered the flat they saw Duncan, shirtless and holding a knife.

He walked past them and said, "It's OK. She's asleep in her bedroom".