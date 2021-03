The plane overturned during the 'hard landing' in Cromwell today. Photo / Kyle Allum

The Otago Daily Times understands a rabbit hole may have been responsible for upending a plane.

The pilot suffered moderate injuries from the crash at an airstrip in Cromwell at 1.30pm.

A police spokeswoman said reports suggested the Vans RV-7A aircraft had experienced a ''hard landing''.

A St John spokesman said one person was taken to the Cromwell Medical Centre with moderate injuries.

The aircraft is registered to a Balclutha owner.