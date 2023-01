One person has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a workplace incident in Picton. Photo / Bevan Conley.

One person has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a workplace incident in Picton.

Emergency services responded to the incident on High St about 1pm and flew the person to Wellington Hospital.

St John sent a helicopter from Nelson, an ambulance and a “first response” unit to the scene.

WorkSafe has been notified.