One person reportedly has serious injuries after a workplace incident this morning. Photo / File

One person reportedly has serious injuries after a workplace incident this morning. Photo / File

One person is critically injured after an incident involving a quad bike and tractor on a work site in Paengaroa.

Police were called to the incident on Maungarangi Rd about 7.55am.

A St John spokesman said one person with critical injuries was being taken to Tauranga Hospital.

WorkSafe has been notified.

More to come.