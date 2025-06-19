Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Crime

Whangārei driver Lovepreet Gill sentenced to home detention for driving incidents

Shannon Pitman
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Whangārei·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Police had to abandon the chase as it was becoming too dangerous. Photo / NZME

Police had to abandon the chase as it was becoming too dangerous. Photo / NZME

A man led police on a dangerous, high-speed chase through inner-city suburbs, reaching speeds of almost 150km/h and crashing into another vehicle.

He has now expressed his intention to return to India, but must serve a sentence for two sets of driving incidents before he is able to leave.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Crime

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Crime