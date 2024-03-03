Plans to increase speed camera numbers will haul in further revenue. Pictured is a speed camera at Kauri on State Highway 1, on the outskirts of Whangarei.

Two Northland static speed cameras have helped issue over $16.3 million worth of tickets in the last six years.

This figure is set to increase after New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) announced its intention to increase the number of fixed and mobile cameras from 150 to around 800 throughout the country, as per plans laid out in a Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA) document.

So which camera was the most lucrative in Northland?

Police statistics show the fixed camera between Salesyard and Snake Hill Roads in Kamo snapped 144,619 speeding motorists, generating the highest earnings - $13,644,440 - in fines since December 2017.

The other, situated between Settlement and Schiska Roads in Kaiwaka, issued 29,079 tickets, earning $2,729,400 since it became operational in August 2018.

NZTA, which plans to take over speed and traffic cameras from the police in the next 12 to 24 months, confirmed a third fixed speed camera installed in Kawakawa would become operational soon, a spokesperson said.

The new-generation safety camera was put up in June last year as part of the agency’s assessment plan, which aligned with the -then-government’s road safety plan, “Road to Zero 2020-2030″.

The PIA document identified speed as the “single biggest” road safety issue in Aotearoa, along with “distracted drivers”, and said it “significantly” contributed to the likelihood of a crash or near-crash.

The installation of speed cameras was a highly cost-effective measure that helped save lives in the process. International experiences backed up the claim, the document stated.

Northland police agreed and added that penalties acted as a “deterrent” for unsafe driving behaviours.

A police spokesperson said the “point” of speed cameras was not to reduce the “incidence of crashes”. Instead, their research suggested the presence of cameras helped reduce the severity of crashes.

“They effectively reduce mean speeds and influence compliance with speed limits.”

An NZTA spokesperson said the Kawakawa location met all the criteria for installation, including that it was primarily considered to be a high-risk site.

“While historically sites have been chosen based on crash history, we are aiming to take a more proactive approach in defining high-risk locations.

“This includes consideration of average speeds, the function of the road, the volumes on the road and crash trends,” the spokesperson said.

The safety camera was currently in test mode and wasn’t enforcing offences.

Mobile speed cameras – installed in vans which can be seen parked on the roadside – saw 269,737 infringements issued, generating $21,992,720 from 2009.

Northland Road Safety Trust chairman John Williamson appreciated the move to increase cameras but pointed out that the penalties meted out for “roading offences”, including speeding, were 25 years out of date.

Figures provided by police show current fines for speeding increase progressively from $30 for vehicles travelling less than 10km/h over the limit to a maximum of $630 for speeds up to 50 km/h over the limit.

Williamson said the whole penalty structure needs to be reconsidered since it was last reviewed legislatively in 1999.

“Since then, we have had only minor adjustments done over time. And the actual level of fines is extraordinarily out of date, especially when you compare it internationally.”

For a point of reference, he recalled how an Australian family was slapped with a $1050 fine after one of the vehicle’s occupants was photographed wearing a seatbelt incorrectly. Here, that would be $150.

Williamson also believed while most Northlanders follow road rules, many still don’t pay attention to their surroundings while driving.

“Some people will say, ‘Why don’t you catch the real criminals?’ But when you are speeding, then you are creating an unsafe environment. That sort of conversation should be [had].”

He felt the Government not wanting to lose public favour and families still struggling to pay the current fines were likely reasons the penalties haven’t been increased for a long time.

NZTA has yet to announce any intention to increase fines. However, it clarified it is yet to secure funding for a countrywide camera rollout for 800 cameras.

And despite NZTA’s takeover, police will continue to be responsible for managing offences detected by officers, including speeding and red-light offences.

