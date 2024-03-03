Voyager 2023 media awards
Northland static speed cameras haul in $16.3 million in penalties

Avneesh Vincent
4 mins to read
Plans to increase speed camera numbers will haul in further revenue. Pictured is a speed camera at Kauri on State Highway 1, on the outskirts of Whangarei.

Two Northland static speed cameras have helped issue over $16.3 million worth of tickets in the last six years.

This figure is set to increase after New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) announced

