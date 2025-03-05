“I didn’t want to make a big deal out of it because I didn’t want him to get angry at me.
“He would manipulate me into doing these sort of things. I didn’t really understand what manipulation was when it was happening,” she said.
The girl alleges after many months, she removed herself from the scene but chose to come forward so he would not do it to any other girls.
“Him telling the girls that it’s okay. I don’t want him doing that to other people, it’s not a nice feeling, it’s manipulation, it’s gross. He knew what he was doing and I obviously didn’t understand,” she said.
Defence lawyer John Munro said in his opening statements that the girl was lying.
“I feel confident in the fact that when you see us demonstrate this to you, you’re going to see a different picture,” Munro said to the jury.
Munro pointed out that it was human nature to naturally recoil when hearing of sexual allegations.
“There’s going to be lies. There are good reasons for the lies. We’ll show you, you’ll see.”
“Once a lie, always a lie and the lie doesn’t get stronger,” Munro said.
The trial before Judge Gene Tomlinson is due to finish at the end of the week.
Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.