A police investigation is underway on the street. Photo / Hamish Clark

A police investigation is underway on the street. Photo / Hamish Clark

Christchurch police are investigating after two people were found dead at a Riccarton property last night.

An unused red Toyota Current sits idle in the driveway, covered in moss and lichen.

A police spokesperson said they were called to an Ayr St address shortly before 6pm and found two deceased people.

A scene investigation is underway on Ayr Street. Photo / Hamish Clark

An investigation has begun to determine the circumstances of their death at the house.

A guard is in place this morning while a scene examination is carried out. A tent has been erected and police can be seen searching the property.

Police said they were limited in what they could say, as the investigation was in its early stages.

Police have cordoned off a house on the corner of Ayr St and Moana Vale Ave. Photo / Hamish Clark

Residents woke up to the police investigation on their street this morning.

Police have set up a tent over the driveway with floodlights, and a mobile police base truck with a generator is also on site.

They have cordoned off a house on the corner of Ayr St and Moana Vale Ave.

Police were called to an Ayr St address shortly before 6pm and found two deceased people. Photo / Google Maps

The house is a three-storey property opposite the main north railway line and is covered in ivy.

All the curtains are pulled. One window high on the third floor is ajar. The letter box is stuffed full of old circulars that remain uncollected.

A nearby resident told the Herald the police arrived at the scene at 6pm yesterday.

They said they had not seen anyone at the property since they moved into the neighbourhood last October.