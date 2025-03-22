Now Newman has been sentenced again, this time for careless use of a motor vehicle causing Wood’s death.

“Marty’s death has torn through our family with wounds that won’t heal,” his partner told the court, directly addressing Newman.

“Do you have any idea what it is like to explain [that] to a 7-year-old?”

Clephane was flanked by family, some of whom had come from overseas to see Newman sentenced on March 6.

However, they had to wait a further two weeks for sentencing to continue as a suitable address for an electronic sentence had not been found at that stage.

“We were told you declined formal interviews. It took another eight months to get to court. It is about the impact of our entire family and community,” Clephane told Newman in court at that first hearing.

“It is about time you took responsibility, I have yet to receive an apology.”

Clephane told NZME her 48-year-old partner was “the most amazing man you could ever meet”.

“He was the epitome of what a man should be, a lovely partner, a great father, loved by many.”

Wood’s father, Hugh Wood, who had travelled from Brisbane for the sentencing in early March, told NZME his family wanted an acknowledgement of the damage done, acceptance and accountability, on Newman’s part.

Wood described his son as a “fabulous person, a calm nature, very hard worker, very fond of his family, obviously of Becky and Flynn”.

“We just want some accountability on behalf of Mr Newman, possibly an apology, that’s entirely up to him of course, but that’s our hope.”

Gary Newman appeared for sentencing in the Christchurch District Court on Friday. Photo / George Heard

Now, they have received that apology.

“I would like to say that I’m sorry, I will have to live with it, and I am not happy about it, I am very sorry for what I have done,” Newman said in court.

Clephane was again in court for the hearing and visibly emotional as Judge David Ruth relayed what happened on that tragic day before sentencing Newman.

Marty Wood, 48, was killed when a truck driven by Gary Newman drove through a stop sign near Windwhistle in Canterbury on February 22, 2024. Pictured with Marty is his partner, Becky Clephane, and their son, Flynn Wood.

Newman, a truck driver based in Blenheim, was driving a large transport truck and trailer unit fully laden with dolomite and travelling at 80km/h northwest on Leaches Rd, Windwhistle. He was approaching the State Highway 77 intersection, a T intersection controlled by a stop sign, when he failed to stop.

Wood was also driving a large transport truck and trailer unit. His was loaded with a tractor and agricultural mower and he was en route from Methven to Rangiora, travelling on SH77. He had insufficient time to react or slow down and the cab crashed into the left side of Newman’s trailer.

Wood suffered severe impact injuries and died at the scene.

Newman told police he was using his Navman and was lost at the time of the crash, saying it was the first time he had travelled the route.

He declined to undergo a further formal interview.

Marty Wood was described as a hard worker who loved his family.

Judge Ruth, while satisfied he had the information needed for sentencing, said Newman was not in a good position; he had no savings and had lost his job.

Reparation had to be considered but could only come from the benefit Newman received.

Judge Ruth said Newman had exercised a moderate degree of carelessness and that a higher standard of driving was expected.

“The inattention led to the catastrophic outcome we all know now.

“You have previous history before the court, you have some previous convictions which relate to your driving.”

Judge Ruth said Newman had previously received demerit points for speeding, fines and disqualification, and had twice been convicted of careless driving.

He was sentenced to six months' supervision and ordered to take any course as directed by probation services. He was also sentenced to five months community detention with a 7pm to 5am curfew and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Marty Wood's family were at the High Court in Christchurch for the sentencing. From left, Margaret Clephane, Nick Clephane, Becky Clephane and Marie Vincent. Photo / Al Williams

Al Williams is an Open Justice reporter for the NZ Herald, based in Christchurch. He has worked in daily and community titles in New Zealand and overseas for the past 16 years. Most recently he was editor of the HC Post, based in Whangamatā. He was previously deputy editor of Cook Islands News.