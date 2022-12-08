Items police have seized. Photo / Supplied

Police have arrested a senior Mongrel Mob member on 18 drug-related charges following months of investigation as part of Operation Richter.

The man, 46, was found at a Bay of Plenty house yesterday and taken into custody.

He is due to re-appear in the Rotorua District Court on December 20 on charges of supply, possession and manufacturing, predominantly for methamphetamine.

A firearm seized by police. Photo / Supplied

Operation Richter is disrupting the supply of methamphetamine and the operation of organised crime groups in Rotorua.

To date, 12 people have been arrested for offences relating to drugs and the possession of firearms and are before the court.

Police have seized several vehicles — including cars, motorbikes and jetskis — about $50,000 cash, firearms, methamphetamine, and methamphetamine manufacturing equipment.

A senior Mongrel Mob member is facing drug dealing-related charges. Photo / Supplied

Police said in a statement the supply of illicit substances to the community caused significant harm and could lead to further criminal offending.

The statement said police were committed to disrupting the circulation of methamphetamine and other illegal substances.

“Methamphetamine devastates the most vulnerable in our communities, while criminal groups profit from its sale,” the statement said.

“We welcome information from anyone who has concerns about drug offending and organised crime in the community.”

Those with information are encouraged to report online at 105.police.govt.nz, call police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

A firearm found by police as part of the drugs bust. Photo / Supplied

Items seized by police. Photo / Supplied



