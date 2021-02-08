Red Fox Tavern cold case: Trial begins in High Court

Chris Bush (inset) was shot at the Red Fox Tavern in 1987. Photo / NZ Herald

The trial of two men accused of being behind the infamous fatal Red Fox Tavern robbery in Maramarua has begun with the empanelling of 12 jurors.

Mark Joseph Hoggart, 60, and a man with name suppression are jointly charged with the aggravated robbery and murder of its publican, Christopher Bush, on October 24, 1987.

It is alleged cheques and cash to the value of just over $36,000 were stolen.

Mark Joseph Hoggart pictured at the first day of his trial in the High Court at Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

Justice Mark Woolford is presiding over the trial and told potential jurors it was essential none had prior knowledge of the case.

Jurors must hear the case with an open mind, he said.

The jury - consisting of seven men and five women - that will hear the lengthy case was selected today in courtroom 11.

Justice Mark Woolford. Photo / File

The Crown case will be led by Natalie Walker, the Crown Solicitor for Manukau, and Ned Fletcher.

Tauranga lawyer Craig Tuck is acting on behalf of Hoggart, while Wellington lawyer Christopher Stevenson is representing the other defendant.

The trial in the High Court at Auckland is expected to last about 10-12 weeks.