Fire and Emergency crews were called to a large fire at Auto Inspection Services in Christchurch around 4.25am on Thursday. Photo / George Heard

Firefighters are battling a blaze in Christchurch with calls for nearby residents to close their windows and doors as smoke fills the air.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said crews are attending a large fire at Auto Inspection Services in Colombo St near Cass St and that nearby roads are closed.

Residents are told to avoid the area, stay inside, and keep windows and doors closed as smoke drifts west.

Fire and Emergency crews were called to a large fire at Auto Inspection Services in Christchurch around 4.25am on Thursday. Photo / George Heard

Eleven fire trucks are present and police are assisting with traffic control.