A Tangimoana resident saw police cars speed past their house chasing a black car. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police are currently responding to a "serious incident" in the Manawatu region.

One witness told the Herald they saw a few police cars speed past their Tangimoana property chasing a black car.

A police spokesperson said the incident was serious and more information would be provided when able.

"Police are responding to a serious incident in the Manawatu region. More information will be provided when able."