New Zealand / Crime

Police probe gang-related shooting at packed Frasertown Tavern

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

  • Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired into the Frasertown Tavern, near Wairoa.
  • Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Moorhouse said the shooting was gang-related and urged public assistance.
  • Police are asking for information on a white hatchback seen in the area.

Police have launched an investigation after shots were fired into a rural tavern north of Wairoa packed with patrons.

A lead detective says the shooting is gang-related and is urging the public to come forward with information.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Moorhouse said police were called to the Frasertown Tavern on State Highway 38 at 11.10pm last Saturday.

He said at least two but possibly three shots were fired into the tavern which was busy with patrons at the time.

He said it was “very fortunate” no one was injured when the bullets hit the tavern and a car outside.

Multiple shots were fired into Frasertown Tavern on Saturday night. Photo / Google Maps.
“A full police investigation, dubbed Operation Everest, is under way, and police are interested in information from anyone who was in the vicinity of the tavern around the time of the incident on Saturday night.

“We are particularly interested in sightings of a white hatchback vehicle seen in Frasertown at that time.”

Moorhouse asked anyone with information to contact police at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report”, or by calling 105 using reference number 250316/3361.

Alternatively, you can get in touch with Crimestoppers anonymously or by calling 0800 555 111.

