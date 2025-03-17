- Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired into the Frasertown Tavern, near Wairoa.
- Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Moorhouse said the shooting was gang-related and urged public assistance.
- Police are asking for information on a white hatchback seen in the area.
Police have launched an investigation after shots were fired into a rural tavern north of Wairoa packed with patrons.
A lead detective says the shooting is gang-related and is urging the public to come forward with information.
Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Moorhouse said police were called to the Frasertown Tavern on State Highway 38 at 11.10pm last Saturday.