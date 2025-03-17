He said at least two but possibly three shots were fired into the tavern which was busy with patrons at the time.

He said it was “very fortunate” no one was injured when the bullets hit the tavern and a car outside.

Multiple shots were fired into Frasertown Tavern on Saturday night. Photo / Google Maps.

“A full police investigation, dubbed Operation Everest, is under way, and police are interested in information from anyone who was in the vicinity of the tavern around the time of the incident on Saturday night.

“We are particularly interested in sightings of a white hatchback vehicle seen in Frasertown at that time.”

Moorhouse asked anyone with information to contact police at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report”, or by calling 105 using reference number 250316/3361.

Alternatively, you can get in touch with Crimestoppers anonymously or by calling 0800 555 111.