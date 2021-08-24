Police making enquiries after a child approached by suspicious male in Auckland

Police were alerted to the incident and have spoke to the child involved. Photo / File

Police are making enquiries after a child was approached by a suspicious male in Epsom, Auckland, on Monday evening.

The Herald understands a man in his 40s or 50s attempted to take a boy while he was out for an evening walk with his parents near the corner of The Drive and King George Ave in Epsom.

A Police spokesperson said they received a report last night that a child was approached by a suspicious male at around 7pm while riding on his scooter.

The child was unharmed and alerted his parents who then contacted Police.

The Herald understands a car drove past and distracted the man, allowing the boy to get free.

Police have spoken with the child involved.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in this area around 7pm is asked to contact Auckland City Police by phoning 105 and quoting file number 210824/3841.