Police investigating hit-and-run collision after elderly man was 'deliberately hit'

Police believe the man was crossing the road and became involved in a verbal altercation. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police believe the man was crossing the road and became involved in a verbal altercation. Photo / Bevan Conley

A 67-year-old male has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car on Sunday afternoon.

Palmerston North police are investigating a hit-and-run collision after the man was hit on Grey St, just before 12.30pm.

Police believe the man was crossing the road and became involved in a verbal altercation with a motorist driving a black Ford Territory, registration ETS464.

"Police inquiries are continuing but it appears that the driver of the car deliberately hit the elderly male and left the scene," a spokesperson said.

The man was taken to Palmerston North Hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle was located unattended in Rangitikei St a short time later.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Police on 105, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, and refer to job number P049004525.