Police are investigating the death of a person found in a burning car on a Waikato roadside.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the intersection of Marshmeadow and Holland roads in Puketaha about 3.50am.

Firefighters found a body in the car and called police.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and cordons are in place while a scene examination is carried out.