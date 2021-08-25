Panmure homicide: John Tofu Ioane from Favona named as man who died

Police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of a person in Panmure, Auckland, on Monday night. Video / Hayden Woodward

The name of the man killed in a Panmure homicide on Monday has been released.

He was John Tofu Ioane, aged 52, from Favona.

Police were at the suburban Panmure homicide scene yesterday. Photo / Michael Craig

Dozens of people on social media paid tribute to Ioane.

"His heart was for his children," one person wrote.

"From the outside looking in, we saw a man who loved his family and would do anything and everything for them," said another.

A police spokesman today said investigations into Ioane's death were continuing.

"Police and victim support are supporting Mr Ioane's family at this difficult time," he added.

A 48-year-old man, who police said was known to Ioane, was arrested at the scene on Monday.

No one else is being sought in relation to the matter.

The arrested man was charged with common assault, but police would not rule out further charges being laid.

He appeared at Auckland District Court on Tuesday afternoon by audio-visual link.

Judge Grant Fraser remanded the man in custody without plea and granted interim name suppression.