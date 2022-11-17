Photo / Bevan Conley

Bullets whistled past within centimetres of people as they slept in a Runanga house targeted in a shooting at the weekend.

One of the five occupants of the Seven Mile Rd home spoke out yesterday about the “gutless and cowardly” way in which the front of the house was shot up early last Saturday, leaving the property peppered with holes from flying bullets.

“We had attended the funeral of a close and valued friend on Friday, and in the early hours of Saturday morning, around 3.30am, the five people at the house were sharply woken to a rattle of semi-automatic gunfire,” the occupant, who would not be named, told the Greymouth Star.

The gunfire started with a small burst and then paused before a more rapid and sustained attack.

“We were in complete shock. That second burst — that’s when we realised it was serious.

“Bullets entered the house at head height down the hallway — if anyone had been standing in that hallway or going to the front door they would have been riddled with bullets and seriously injured or killed.

“Those bullets came through the two front rooms only inches above and below where two people were sleeping, and through the glass door at the front of the house.

“We just sat there stunned, confused, shocked, and then checked the two people in the front room, one being the house-owner’s daughter.

“We had to make sure they weren’t injured.”

The shooting was caught on a CCTV camera at the property.

Police arrived 20 minutes later.

“Camera footage captured these gutless cowards who took it upon themselves to rattle the community in the small hours,” the occupant said.

“The individual who organised this gutless cowardly attack has forgotten how to communicate as a human being. Instead of approaching another to talk, they use violence and weapons.

“This isn’t Tepito, Mexico — this is Runanga, West Coast.

“I would like to ask if any of the people at the property had been hit as a target, what was the gain? It has caused us much stress and major anxiety.

“How can someone go and open fire on somebody’s home, to leave them wondering why this kind of disgusting incident has happened to them?”

Police said yesterday they had no further updates, although on Tuesday they played down the seriousness of the incident and said it was not believed to be a random event and there was little risk to the wider public.

The night before the shooting, a neighbour caught a man loitering outside the targeted house. When challenged, he said he was “looking for someone”.

— Greymouth Star