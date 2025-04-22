A week later, Beckenridge’s 4WD Volkswagen Touareg went off the cliff near Curio Bay, in Southland. But when police recovered the vehicle, there were no signs of any bodies and the two have been missing since.
Mike’s mother Fiona Lu is convinced her son is alive and that her former partner, Beckenridge, staged the pair’s death after she moved Mike from Beckenridge’s Queenstown home to Invercargill with her new partner, Peter Russell.
As a result, Coroner Elliot was tasked with probing the disappearance and making a ruling on what likely happened to the pair.
The inquest was held in 2023.
But after new evidence came to light, a three-day hearing was scheduled to assess the information.
Coroner Elliot will hear from the man who allegedly reported helping Beckenridge.
He will also hear from others about that claim.
An engineering expert has also spoken about whether it would have been possible for Beckenridge’s vehicle to have been sent off the cliff with no driver.
“Dr John Raine, the independent expert who was asked to address whether the Volkswagen could have been rigged to drive off the cliff top without a driver at the controls, will give evidence today,” she said.
“The second part of the reconvened hearing relates to some new information police received on the 26th of June 2023, after the last submissions were made.
“Police investigated this new information. They provided a report to the coroner in November 2024.”
Jordan said shortly after the media reported that a car had gone off a cliff at Curio Bay, the landowner Paul Watson, spoke to his cousin Oliver Watson on the phone.
“Oliver Watson’s evidence will be that during the phone call, Paul Watson said: ‘we helped them out and they are alive’,” she explained.
“Paul Watson will give evidence about his recollection of the search for Mike and John in the Curio Bay area and how he learned about the cliff-top scene on the farmland he leased to his neighbour.
“Paul Watson will also respond to his cousin’s evidence that he helped Mike and John to escape. He says this is untrue.”
Even in the absence of the mechanisms, he said he would have expected other evidence to be found in the vehicle, for example, holes drilled in the floor or bracket mountings.
The hearing continues.
To date, police have had 60 suspected sightings of the Beckenridges or their vehicle, some of which have been deemed unlikely or eliminated.
Information about possible sightings continues to be reported from within New Zealand and from Kiwis overseas.
