Police investigating Lake Takimoana's death have asked for the public's help locating this ute with a "distinctive flat deck". Photo / Supplied

Police have made two arrests in the investigation of a shooting in Nelson last week that resulted in the death of a 22-year-old.

Nelson resident Lake Arizona Takimoana died after being shot in Washington Valley on Tuesday afternoon.

A 24-year-old has now been charged with being a party to murder while another man has been charged with being a party to aggravated burglary, Detective Inspector Mark Chenery announced this morning.

The 24-year-old is expected to make his first appearance at Nelson District Court on Monday.

"The investigation into finding those responsible for Mr Takimoana's death is ongoing, and Police are following strong lines of inquiry," Chenery said. "We would still like to hear from anyone who has information about the incident or those involved."

Lake Arizona Takimoana, 22, died after being shot in Nelson on Tuesday afternoon. Photo / Nelson App

Police today also provided a photo of a ute with a "distinctive flat deck", with a request that anyone who knows the whereabouts of the vehicle call 105 and quote file number 220222/7060.

Tips can also be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111.

Chenery said last week that police believe there is "minimal risk" to the public in the wake of the shooting.

"Police are satisfied the parties involved are known to each other," he explained.

After the shooting, a nearby resident said they heard screaming and crying and watched people running off the property - one wearing a mask - before they sped away in two vehicles, the Nelson App reports.

Another woman said she heard a single gunshot around 1.15pm that day.