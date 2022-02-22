Homicide investigation launched after death of man in Nelson

By RNZ
A man has died after being shot at a house in central Nelson this afternoon.
Police were called to the Washington Rd address after 1pm today, after reports a person had been injured.
The man died at the scene and police have now launched a homicide investigation.
Police want to speak with anyone who might have information about the shooting or those involved.
Those with information can phone 105 and quote file number 220222/7060 or share information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Earlier the Armed Offenders Squad were at the scene as a precaution.