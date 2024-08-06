The man accused of murdering young Rebels MC member Texas Jack Doctor in Mt Wellington last month can now be identified as 23-year-old Sione Tupou.
Name suppression lapsed today for Tupou and co-defendant Malio Soakimi, who is charged with being an accessory to murder after the fact, as they appeared together for the first time in the High Court at Auckland.
Defence lawyer Annabel Ives, representing both men, entered not guilty pleas on their behalf.
Doctor, 22, was fatally shot while sitting in a car on Penrose Rd on the night of Saturday, July 13.