Hao Feng appears in the High Court at Auckland, accused of having murdered his partner at their Avondale home in January 2025. Photo / Jason Dorday

The Crown opposed continuing name suppression and a hearing had been set down for this week. But the defence has since abandoned the request, and suppression recently lapsed.

Police were called to Holly St home just after 1.30 on a Saturday morning, finding the woman dead inside, Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong said in the days following the incident.

A man at the address had been helping police with their inquiries, Armstrong said, adding investigators were not seeking anyone.

Police at the scene on Holly St in Avondale following the murder of a woman. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Wang’s family arrived about nine hours later, resulting in an emotional scene as they spoke with police on the driveway.

“One of them, a woman, just broke down,” a witness said. “She needed to be held up by the others. She was just sobbing.”

‘Last people you’d expect’

In the days that followed the incident, six flower bouquets were laid outside the home.

“They’re the last people you’d expect for something like that to happen,” said a man who had lived in the neighbourhood for 20 years.

Flowers at the scene on Holly St where police have charged a man with murder after the discovery of a woman’s body in a home in the Auckland suburb of Avondale. Tamaki Makaurau NZME photograph by Alex Burton 15 January 2025�

“They just bought the house,” he added, explaining that they had moved in about eight weeks earlier.

“She had just bought a puppy and a kitten. She had just planted roses.”

Property records show the home was purchased by Wang in September 2024.

“It’s very sad,” the neighbour added.

Police investigate the scene of an Avondale home where a woman was found dead on Saturday. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“It’s horrific. I mean, what would she have been feeling before it happened?”

He described the couple as shy - the type of people who look away when looked at - but also “the best neighbours ever”.

“They came home, went inside, mowed the lawn,” he said.

Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.

Craig Kapitan is an Auckland-based journalist covering courts and justice. He joined the Herald in 2021 and has reported on courts since 2002 in three newsrooms in the US and New Zealand.