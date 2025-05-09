An Auckland resident who was charged with murder in January can now be identified after four months of court-ordered anonymity.
The woman who was found dead in an Avondale home had only just moved in and “just bought a puppy and a kitten”, a neighbour has revealed.
Police were called to the home on Holly St, Avondale, on January 11.
Name suppression lapsed last week for Hao Feng, a 36-year-old who was arrested on January 11 following the death of Xiaoyan Wang.
At his first appearance in Auckland District Court, Feng’s lawyer had asked for interim suppression so that the news of his arrest could be broken slowly to his elderly parents in China.
That suppression was scheduled to last only until his first appearance in the High Court at Auckland the following month. But his lawyer then asked that it be extended so he could file submissions to the court arguing that the release of his name would amount to extreme hardship.
