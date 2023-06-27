The hearing before Judge Jo Reilly was held at the Wellington District Court.

The hearing before Judge Jo Reilly was held at the Wellington District Court.

Warning: This story discusses child exploitation and self-harm.

A former member of a high-profile New Zealand charitable organisation sentenced for possessing images of children being sexually abused will have his name kept secret forever.

The man’s name, occupation and other identifying details have been permanently suppressed by District Court Judge Jo Reilly today in the Wellington District Court.

Judge Reilly said the tests needed to prove his case was met “by a significant margin”.

He has had interim name suppression since he was charged after a Department of Internal Affairs investigation caught him with more than 900 images and videos on three separate devices. Some of the material depicted sexual abuse of children and babies.

The man applied for permanent name suppression when he was sentenced to eight months’ home detention in March. Today, a hearing was held in the Wellington District Court to challenge that application.

His lawyer Letizea Ord argued if her client’s name was published, there would be a “significant” risk of suicide as he suffers from “fragile mental health”.

Ord advocated for permanent name suppression, saying a number of factors, including the risk of suicide and impact on employment, qualify as extreme hardship.

“The balancing exercise does weigh in favour of suppression,” she said.

Her submissions were bolstered by evidence from medical practitioners, including forensic psychologists such as Dr Justin Barry Walsh, who believed permanent name suppression should be put in place.

Ord criticised media companies Stuff and NZME, claiming their interest in publicising his name was “clickbait reporting for commercial gain”.

Daniel Nilsson, on behalf of Stuff, argued the high threshold for permanent name suppression wasn’t met by Ord’s submissions. He said there was a public interest in reporting the man’s name.

“Name suppression isn’t a reward, it’s a protective measure,” he said.

The man applied to the Wellington District Court for a discharge without conviction in November last year but was denied.

In March he was sentenced on four charges of possessing objectionable material and two of distributing objectionable material.

At sentencing, Ord said her client had been fully co-operative during the investigation process and admitted to his offending from the outset.

She said he had shown genuine remorse and disgust at his offending.

In July 2021, the DIA traced the man’s activities after his use of a specific online username during their investigation into two other people he appeared to have received material from.

When police searched his home, hundreds of incriminating images and videos depicting sexual abuse and exploitation of children were found on his devices. Other images related to bestiality and of adult humans engaging in acts involving excrement and urine.

The distribution of the objectionable material was said to have occurred in 2020. Between April and October that year he also received video images, which he was said to have responded to in a way to suggest he was sexually aroused.

He wasn’t charged until almost a year after his home was searched.

