Massey murder: West Auckland man pleads not guilty to murder, keeps identity secret for now

Craig Kapitan
By
2 mins to read
A man charged with murder after the death of a woman in a West Auckland home has pleaded not guilty.

However, neither he nor the woman can yet be identified.

The 43-year-old appeared for the first time today in the High Court at Auckland as defence lawyer Ian Brookie entered a not guilty plea.

Justice Mathew Downs set a trial date for August 2025.

The judge also granted a request by the defence for the man’s interim name suppression to continue until at least next month, when the defence will have to file written submissions and argue for name suppression at a hearing if they wish for it to continue until trial.

Crown prosecutor Fiona Culliney also sought, and was granted, interim suppression for the woman who died.

A man with ongoing name suppression is accused of murdering a woman at a Chorley Avenue home in Massey, West Auckland. Photo / George Block
Police found the woman dead after arriving at a Chorley Avenue home in Massey about 12.50am on Sunday, June 9. They conducted a scene examination for several days.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said at the time that the defendant and the woman knew each other.

Police and forensic staff conduct a scene examination at a Chorley Ave home in Massey where a woman was found dead in June 2024. A 43-year-old has been charged with murder but cannot yet be named. Photo / Alex Burton
A large crowd filled the courtroom gallery during the man’s first appearance last month at Waitākere District Court. A large crowd also filled the High Court gallery for today’s brief appearance.

Justice Downs thanked the group, who remained silent, for their attendance.

Craig Kapitan is an Auckland-based journalist covering courts and justice. He joined the Herald in 2021 and has reported on courts since 2002 in three newsrooms in the US and New Zealand.

