A man charged with murder after the death of a woman in a West Auckland home has pleaded not guilty.

However, neither he nor the woman can yet be identified.

The 43-year-old appeared for the first time today in the High Court at Auckland as defence lawyer Ian Brookie entered a not guilty plea.

Justice Mathew Downs set a trial date for August 2025.

The judge also granted a request by the defence for the man’s interim name suppression to continue until at least next month, when the defence will have to file written submissions and argue for name suppression at a hearing if they wish for it to continue until trial.