Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Shane Ngakuru sentenced to years in United States prison after pleading guilty to distributing encrypted ANOM phones in FBI sting

Jared Savage
By
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

How the FBI and police used the Anom app to make 35 arrests in NZ and target hundreds more worldwide. Video / AFP

A Kiwi gang member who distributed encrypted phones to organised crime figures around the world - oblivious that the FBI was secretly running the ANOM network - will spend years in United States prison before being deported to New Zealand to face further criminal charges.

Millions of private conversations that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand