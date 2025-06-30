While the 36-year-old wasn’t the kingpin of the “lucrative” drug operation, Judge Arthur Tompkins said he was the next level down in the hierarchy, below those who ran the operation - Alex Hustler and Caleb Gilchrist.

Gilchrist was last week sentenced to 13-and-a-half years’ jail by Judge Tompkins.

Today, it was Andrews’ turn to find out how long he would be put behind bars on his five charges.

Judge Tompkins explained how police launched Operation Poapoa in December 2021 when they discovered a drug operation ring in the Waikato

Mephedrone, also known as White Magic or M-Cat, is a stimulant that is chemically similar to amphetamines and produces effects like ecstasy, cocaine, and amphetamines.

Andrews was paid by Gilchrist to package and distribute the drugs out of its storage shed.

On May 31, 2022, Gilchrist and Andrews unloaded several bags of drugs into the premises and proceeded to divide and package them.

Shortly after, Andrews left with prepaid courier packages and took them to NZ Post.

Police intercepted them and found nine contained MDMA, totalling 128g, another eight had about 65g of ketamine, and two others had 5g of mephedrone.

One of four vehicles seized by police during Operation Poapoa. Photo / NZ Police

Police then searched the unit and found the 2kg of meth along with other drugs.

Police also seized four vehicles, including a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and about $80,000 in cash.

‘Highly organised and lucrative’

Lewis described it as a “highly organised and lucrative drug dealing enterprise which focused on both importing and distributing an assortment of class A, B, and C illicit drugs”.

Andrews sat below Gilchrist and held an “essential role” in the drug ring, and said he was driven by financial gain.

There were also high degrees of planning, premeditation, and commerciality.

While Andrews’ defence counsel, Jasper Rhodes, accepted his client, and Gilchrist were the only two who had access to the storage unit, Andrews had only been inside twice, and both times for short durations.

“He’s accepted he’s helped a man in the drug trade, but when [Lewis] says this was highly lucrative, I’m sure it’s correct for Mr Gilchrist ... but it was not highly lucrative to Mr Andrews.

“He was not earning millions of money. He had a much lesser role.”

Andrews admitted the possessing meth for supply charge as he accepted he had entered the unit where it was stored.

As for drug addiction, Judge Tompkins said he got the impression Andrews was a “recreational functional addict”, which Rhodes agreed.

“This is a person who, through selfishness, got access to drugs and a small amount of money.”

However, Andrews had put a lot of effort into his rehabilitation and completed his work at the Grace Foundation, where he was now a volunteer staff member and helping others.

Judge Tompkins accepted that Andrews had a lesser role than Gilchrist but there was clear evidence that he knew about the meth and other drugs at the storage unit.

On charges of possession of MDMA, ketamine, mephedrone and meth for supply, he took an overall starting point of 10 years’ jail before allowing a 20% discount for his rehabilitation.

He also allowed a series of other discounts, including for his plea, addiction, and time on electronically -monitored bail before jailing him for five years.

Belinda Feek is an Open Justice reporter based in Waikato. She has worked at NZME for 10 years and has been a journalist for 21.