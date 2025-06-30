Police seized four vehicles including a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and about $80,000 cash during Operation Poapoa in 2022. Photo / NZ Police
A man who helped package and distribute drugs from an inner city storage unit was busted after posting 19 packages, including one which had 128g of MDMA.
After searching the storage unit, behind The Supplement Shop in Te Rapa, Hamilton police discovered 2kg of methamphetamine, half a kilogram of MDMA,and 160g of steroids and other cutting agents.
Samuel Faiaoga Andrews, of Māngere, appeared for sentencing in the Hamilton District Court today for his part in Operation Poapoa which focused on a drug ring based in the Waikato that was distributing and importing meth, cocaine, mephedrone - known as “meow meow”, steroids, and MDMA.
When executing search warrants and arresting six people, police seized four vehicles, including a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and approximately $80,000 in cash.
While the 36-year-old wasn’t the kingpin of the “lucrative” drug operation, Judge Arthur Tompkins said he was the next level down in the hierarchy, below those who ran the operation - Alex Hustler and Caleb Gilchrist.
Gilchrist was last week sentenced to 13-and-a-half years’ jail by Judge Tompkins.
Today, it was Andrews’ turn to find out how long he would be put behind bars on his five charges.
Judge Tompkins explained how police launched Operation Poapoa in December 2021 when they discovered a drug operation ring in the Waikato
While Andrews’ defence counsel, Jasper Rhodes, accepted his client, and Gilchrist were the only two who had access to the storage unit, Andrews had only been inside twice, and both times for short durations.
“He’s accepted he’s helped a man in the drug trade, but when [Lewis] says this was highly lucrative, I’m sure it’s correct for Mr Gilchrist ... but it was not highly lucrative to Mr Andrews.
“He was not earning millions of money. He had a much lesser role.”
Andrews admitted the possessing meth for supply charge as he accepted he had entered the unit where it was stored.
As for drug addiction, Judge Tompkins said he got the impression Andrews was a “recreational functional addict”, which Rhodes agreed.
“This is a person who, through selfishness, got access to drugs and a small amount of money.”