Jawad Liam Mensouri has admitted to attacking a sex worker.

Warning: This story contains distressing content relating to sexual violence.

A man barred from hiring a sex worker after he strangled her into unconsciousness, tricked her into meeting him again only to leave her fearing for her life as he repeated the act while slyly removing his condom.

Jawad Liam Mensouri, 25, pleaded guilty in the New Plymouth District Court today to strangulation.

According to the summary of facts, Mensouri hired the woman, whom he knew through her work as a self-employed sex worker, in October last year, paying her $400 for an hour.

As they engaged in sexual intercourse, Mensouri asked if he could choke her, which she permitted.

The summary said the woman believed he would still allow her to breathe.

However, using one hand Mensouri choked the woman to the point where she momentarily lost consciousness.

When she came to, she told Mensouri the session was over and pointed out the side of her face was swelling.

He bought her Nurofen but she told him she did not want to see him again and she planned to block his phone number.

Mensouri appeared in New Plymouth District Court on Thursday. Photo / Tara Shaskey

She subsequently sent him a text message stating: “Don’t ever call or text me again. Ever.”

But the following week, Mensouri arranged to meet her at a New Plymouth motel.

She was unaware it was him she would be meeting.

When the woman opened the motel door and saw it was Mensouri, she asked him why he had returned.

Believing he may have learned his lesson, she let him in the room.

But while the pair were having intercourse, he grabbed her neck and strangled her.

The woman was unable to breathe until Mensouri released her of his own accord.

She confronted him, saying they had not discussed what was to take place or the use of a “safe word”.

They agreed to use “peaches” as the safe word and then continued.

Mensouri immediately grabbed the woman by her throat and restricted her breathing.

“As she was held down unable to breathe, she believed she was going to die,” the summary said.

After around 10 to 12 seconds, Mensouri released his grip momentarily and then choked her again.

But when he tried to strangle the woman a fourth time, she protected her throat and attempted to get away from him.

A struggle ensued and Mensouri pinned her down and continued to have sex with her.

At some stage, Mensouri, without the woman’s consent, had removed his condom.

A medical professional the following day found three small petechial spots on the woman’s neck, two large bruises on her upper chest, and scattered bruising across her arms.

Crown prosecutor Rebekah Hicklin told Judge Gregory Hikaka three other charges Mensouri was facing in relation to the incident would be withdrawn at sentencing.

The judge referred the case to restorative justice ahead of sentencing on October 17.

Tara Shaskey joined NZME in 2022 as a news director and Open Justice reporter based in Taranaki. She has been a reporter since 2014 and previously worked at Stuff where she covered crime and justice, arts and entertainment and Māori issues.