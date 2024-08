PAK'nSAVE Pukekohe, where a man was found with stab wounds overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

Police have opened an investigation after a man was found with stab wounds outside a South Auckland supermarket last night.

A police spokesperson said a man was found at the Pukekohe Pak’nSave with a stab wound just after 10pm.

They said he was then taken to hospital in a “moderate condition”.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to find out what has occurred and who was responsible.”