Man fights off alleged attacker during attempted robbery in Far North

Ōpua, in the Bay of Islands, was the setting for an attempted robbery on Friday morning.Photo / Dell Coyte

A man was able to successfully fight off his attacker during an attempted robbery in the Bay of Islands.

A black van with tinted windows pulled up to the man on Marina Rise, in Ōpua, shortly after 7.30am on Friday.

Police believed two individuals then accosted the man in an attempted robbery.

However, their efforts were foiled when the man slammed one of the alleged attacker's arms in van's roller door.

At some point during the tussle the window of the roller door broke.

The man received medical treatment for minor injuries.

A police spokesman said they believed the van headed north in the direction of Paihia after taking off from the scene.

Police appealed to members of the public to report any sightings of a black van with tinted windows and a broken passenger side window in the Far North area.

Anyone with information can contact police on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.