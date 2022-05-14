Man dead at Tauranga property, homicide investigation underway

Police are at a property on Maungatapu Rd in Tauranga after a "disorder incident" overnight left a man dead. Photo / Supplied

Police are investigating a possible homicide after a man was found dead in Tauranga last night.

The man's body was found just after 10.30pm.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Wilson said police were called to a disorder incident involving a group of people at a residential property on Maungatapu Rd.

On arrival they found a man's body. A homicide investigation is now underway.

"Police believe those involved in the disorder incident were known to each other," Wilson said. Nobody had been arrested as of 7.20am.

Scene examinations would continue at two Maungatapu Rd properties today, he said.

"Residents in the Maungatapu area will notice an increased police presence in the coming days while enquiries are ongoing."