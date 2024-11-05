Suarez then walked up the road to Family Bar. He and his friend decided to walk around to look into the other bars connected to Family Bar – a typical occurrence for them on a night out.

Before leaving in the early hours of Sunday morning, Suarez needed to use the bathroom.

“So I used the toilet that is behind the stage … there was a couple of guys there and that’s my last memory,” he told the Herald.

“The next memory is getting taken out in an ambulance.

“I don’t remember the faces … I don’t remember the punches.”

Julian Suarez, 34, was allegedly assaulted in a popular Auckland bar, Family Bar, on Saturday night.

Suarez said he was beaten until his face was so swollen that he couldn’t see anything and he was covered in blood. His clothes were torn off in the attack.

He was told he made a statement to police while being taken away in an ambulance and mentioned he was attacked by three men.

Suarez told the Herald he suffered a fractured nose, a major laceration to the eyelid, cuts on both of his lips, bruises, and a neck injury. He said it was also highly suspected he had a concussion but did not have a brain bleed.

He said he “absolutely” believes the attack was a hate crime.

He referred to New Zealand as his “home” and said he immigrated because he was told New Zealand was the “second safest place in the world”.

Suarez before the assault, dressed up as one of the muses from the Disney film Hercules.

“This has never happened to be before, not in Colombia even.”

A police spokesperson said they received a report on Monday of an assault at a bar on K Rd which occurred early Sunday morning.

“One person was transported to hospital following the assault,” police said.

“The matter is at the very early stages of assessment, and at this stage from what I can see there is nothing to suggest it is hate crime related.”

Suarez’s flatmate took to social media to talk about the incident, claiming Family Bar had decided to stay silent on the incident, “putting members of the community at risk by not informing them that they are not safe in this venue”.

“We go to gay spaces to feel free to be ourselves without fear, to avoid violence against us and to share as a community. Family Bar does not qualify as such as space. It is nothing of the sort.”

Family Bar and St John have been approached for comment.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.