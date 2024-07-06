The findings of a serious event review of the care provided to Ross by the DHB have never been made public.
Bremner’s barrister, Paul Depledge, said it was “very sad” a coronial inquest could not take place before Bremner died.
“It’s not reasonable or fair on Keith and his family that it’s been almost eight years since the events took place in 2016.
“He suffered greatly as a result of these tragic series of events. His primary objective was to not have this happen again.
“He was genuinely motivated to seek answers and to seek some kind of transparency so that these events would not happen again, and he would want to know that the Coroner is taking his concerns seriously and that critical recommendations are made and subsequently implemented by key parties involved.”
Depledge said Bremner first approached him in 2021 querying Te Whatu Ora Waikato’s review of care.
“The issue with the delay ... between the events taking place and the inquest is that the longer the timeframe, the harder it is for key parties involved to recollect the events that took place and ... the longer the delay, the greater the stress on the victims and affected parties.
“I would say it’s an unreasonable amount of time.”
Jo Kukutai, the daughter of the elderly couple killed – who were unknown to Ross – told RNZ she forgave their killer but wanted to know why such a mentally unwell man was not under better supervision.