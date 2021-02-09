High Court trial for former Cyfs worker accused of sexually abusing boys in his care begins

Earl Opetaia, in the Hight Court at Auckland on Tuesday where he stands trial over 33 charges including sexual violation, and indecent assault of boys aged 12 to 16. Photo / Michael Neilson

The High Court trial of a former Child, Youth and Family worker, who once cared for a teen murdered in the back of a prison van, now accused of abusing more than half a dozen boys, has begun in Auckland.

Earl Opetaia, a former approved Cyfs worker who looked after Liam Ashley before he was murdered in 2006, faces 33 charges over allegations of abusing eight boys.

He initially faced a total of 47 charges over allegations of abusing 17 boys, but 14 of these charges had been withdrawn by the Crown.

The current charges include multiple counts of indecent assault of boys aged between 12 and 16, sexual violation, supply of cannabis and methamphetamine, and threatening to kill.

Opetaia pleaded not guilty to all charges as his trial began in the High Court at Auckland

today before Justice Ian Gault.

A jury consisting of six men and six women was selected

today.

Due to a number of charges being dropped Gault agreed to provide

tomorrow to the counsel and prosecution teams to discuss any issues, before the jury returns on Thursday.

Opetaia was due to go on trial in April in the High Court at Auckland, but this was postponed to February this year due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Opetaia originally had name suppression, but this lapsed in January last year after Crown prosecutor Sam Teppett successfully argued for Opetaia's name to be published before his trial so that other potential complainants might come forward.

Many of the complainants were allegedly sexually abused by Opetaia over several weeks or months when he was working for Cyfs - now Oranga Tamariki - between the years 2002 and 2006.

The Crown also initially charged Opetaia over physical violence allegations, including that one boy was assaulted with a bamboo stick. Those allegations have also since been withdrawn.

After an intensive police investigation, dubbed Operation Elephant, Opetaia was charged just before Christmas 2018.

The Crown case will be led by Henry Steele, and defence by Anoushka Bloem and Phil Hamlin.

The trial has been set out for six weeks, however is expected to last for less than that.

Opetaia is best known for caring for Liam Ashley before the 17-year-old was assaulted by George Baker while both were being transported to Auckland Central Remand Prison in 2006. Ashley died in hospital the next day.

The Auckland man who worked with at-risk youth as a boxing trainer, said after Ashley's death that funding and support was often too quickly cut for troubled teens.

Youths in state care, Opetaia said, could become lost in the system, be sent to a dozen different homes, and often had little or no contact with their biological parents.

Also in 2006, Opetaia spoke of his sister's death in 1966 after she suffered neglect, abuse and beatings when the siblings were placed in the care of friends.

And in 2008, he was quoted in a Herald article about state care abuse and said the onus fell on parents to ensure their children's safety.

"If you are going to have kids you have to roll with all the punches," Opetaia said at the time.