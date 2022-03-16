Hawke's Bay police seize more than $1m in assets following arrest

Police towed several vehicles off a Hastings property on Norton Rd during the execution of several search warrants in the Hastings area. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay police and the Asset Recovery Unit seized more than $1 million in vehicles and assets after property searches on Wednesday.

The seized property allegedly belonged to a 35-year-old man who was arrested over the Christmas period.

The Hawke's Bay Gang Focus Unit and Precision Targeting Team arrested the man at a Park Rd North address on December 14, where they seized drugs, two military-style firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Sergeant Kane Foote said at the time that one of the firearms was a restricted weapon.

A Harley-Davidson motorcycle was among more than $1 million in assets and vehicles seized from around Hastings on Wednesday. Photo / Supplied

A police statement said the drugs he was in possession of at the time of his arrest included methamphetamine, ecstasy and cannabis with a total street value of $90,000, intended to be supplied to the Hawke's Bay area.

The operation on Wednesday included the restraint and seizure of a residential property, cash and a number of vehicles which included a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Detective Sergeant Alex Macdonald of the Asset Recovery Unit said his team was working hard, together with Hawke's Bay Police, to combat gangs and organised crime in the district.

The weapons seized when the man was first arrested in December, alongside cash and drugs seized at the same time. Photo / Supplied

"We have restrained over $6.5m worth of cash and assets from Hawke's Bay members of the Mongrel Mob gang alone in the last two years, and we will continue to work to strip criminals and drugs dealers of their wealth earnt from crime."

The seized property would be subject to forfeiture to the Crown, with proceeds possibly going towards projects aimed at reducing methamphetamine harm in the community.

The man was next due to appear in Hastings District Court on April 1.