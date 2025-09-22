Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Labour slams ex‑Deputy Police Commissioner over firearms licence changes

Sam Sherwood
RNZ·
5 mins to read

Labour has condemned Jevon McSkimming for altering firearms vetting after an acquaintance's email about demerit points. Photo / Getty Images

Labour has condemned Jevon McSkimming for altering firearms vetting after an acquaintance's email about demerit points. Photo / Getty Images

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

Labour has condemned disgraced former Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming for instructing staff to make changes to the firearms vetting process, after he was contacted by an acquaintance who told him they would lose their firearms licence, if they incurred any

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save