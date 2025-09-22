A man has been charged with murder after the death of a man in Ōtara last month. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A man has been charged with murder after the death of a man in Ōtara last month. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A 19-year-old has been charged with murder following the death of a man after a South Auckland street fight.

Police were called to Wymondley Rd, Ōtara, shortly before midnight on August 1 after reports of a group brawl.

Two men were found with critical injuries and rushed to hospital.

Greig Kelvin Temarama-Abela,19, died shortly after.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said a man charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm has now been charged with murder.