Ōtara homicide: Youth charged with murder after South Auckland street fight
A man has been charged with murder after the death of a man in Ōtara last month. Photo / Hayden Woodward
A 19-year-old has been charged with murder following the death of a man after a South Auckland street fight.
Police were called to Wymondley Rd, Ōtara, shortly before midnight on August 1 after reports of a group brawl.
Two men were found with critical injuries and rushed to
hospital.
Greig Kelvin Temarama-Abela,19, died shortly after.
Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said a man charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm has now been charged with murder.