Hakyung Lee suitcase murder trial: Jury shown Auckland mum’s expenditures after killing her children

Craig Kapitan
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

“She had a smile that lit up the world,” longtime Papatoetoe South School teacher Mary Robertson said of the older sibling as she gave evidence in the High Court at Auckland today.

She spent $900 on a single hair salon visit, $188 at a laser treatment centre, $35 on her nails and $95 on lingerie.

In the month between Hankyung “Jasmine” Lee killing her two young children and flying business class to South Korea to start a new life, there was

