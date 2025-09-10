The former teacher of child homicide victims struggled to hold back tears today, and so did jurors, as she fondly recalled how the siblings were model students.
The bodies of Yuna Jo, who was 8 when she died, and her 6-year-old brother Minu Jo were discovered inside suitcases inSouth Auckland in 2022 - four years after they were last seen alive.
“She had a smile that lit up the world,” longtime Papatoetoe South School teacher Mary Robertson said of the older sibling as she gave evidence in the High Court at Auckland today at the ongoing double-murder trial of Hakyung “Jasmine” Lee, the children’s mother.
“She was beautiful, behaved, very respectful and she had a tight group of friends.”
Minu, meanwhile, “was just a beautiful, playful little bubbly boy” when he started at the school two years later.
Their father had died earlier in the week and had a small funeral, but the children still didn’t know about the death, Robertson was told.
The defendant told the teacher she planned to take the children to Australia’s Gold Coast to visit some theme parks then on to Korea, where they had extended family.
“She wanted them to have some fun and some good memories before she let them know [about their father’s death],” Robertson recalled.
“She was going to tell them just before they came home.”
Robertson recalled asking if she had bought the tickets yet, hoping the mother might reconsider.
“I just warned her that children needed friends, family, their usual routine to be able to cope with it,” she said.
“I said, ‘Just think twice.’ Our school is really good at supporting our whanau with difficult times.”
The teacher described Lee as a little tearful as she described the family situation and the indefinite plans, which she said might not involve returning to New Zealand.
“She just seemed a little bit lost,” she said.
Lee has acknowledged through her standby counsel that she killed her children seven months later, in June 2018. But she’s not guilty by reason of insanity, jurors were told yesterday during the defence opening statement.
Lawyer Lorraine Smith said Lee divvied up a prescription sleep drug among herself and her children and was surprised when she woke up, finding that the fatal overdose had worked on her children.
Prosecutors have agreed the homicide involved the use of the prescription drug but have suggested Lee might have instead suffocated her children after they were in a medication-induced stupor.
Regardless of the method of death, Lee does not appear to meet the legal definition of insanity, Crown Solicitor Natalie Walker told jurors yesterday.
After the deaths, Lee changed her identity, concealed the children’s bodies in suitcases at a storage facility and moved to South Korea, all of which suggests she knew what she had done was morally wrong, the Crown said.
The teacher told jurors that she checked after the next school year began to see if the children, who were in years one and three, had been re-enrolled.
When she saw they weren’t, she assumed they had moved to South Korea, as had been suggested by the mother.
November appears to have been an especially difficult month for Lee as she watched her husband’s potentially excruciating death by way of oesophageal cancer.
Jurors were also told about an incident days before his death in which Ian Jo had taken his wife’s car keys while she was in the bathroom and driven off from the hospice facility alone.
It was feared he had driven to Duder Regional Park in Auckland to commit suicide.
In a panic, it appears, Lee texted her husband that if he died, she and the children would die too. The statement raised an alarm among nurses and mental health workers, but by the next day the alarm had subsided.
Lee took back the statement in a discussion with nurse Natalie Woodward, the long-time mental health specialist told jurors.
It had been an “irrational response” prompted by tiredness, desperation and fear, the nurse recalled Lee saying.