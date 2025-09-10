Advertisement
Suitcase double-murder trial: Auckland mum Hakyung Lee had been doting parent, teacher says

Craig Kapitan
By
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The woman accused of murdering her two children and dumping them in a storage unit has been named as Hakyung Lee. Video / NZ Herald

The former teacher of child homicide victims struggled to hold back tears today, and so did jurors, as she fondly recalled how the siblings were model students.

The bodies of Yuna Jo, who was 8 when she died, and her 6-year-old brother Minu Jo were discovered inside suitcases in

