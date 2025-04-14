“You’ve served a significant punishment already ... [so] I look to how we assist you going forward.”

Lameko, who also goes by Nofo, pleaded guilty last year to two counts of assault by a male on a female, both of which are punishable by up to two years’ imprisonment.

His music career first received a boost in 2015, when he earned a spot among the top 12 during the second and final season of The X Factor NZ on TV3. The winner of the series was promised a recording contract with the New Zealand branch of Sony Music. Lameko missed a top three placement.

“Homeless and slightly wounded by life, Lameko’s story is the series’ most compelling,” The Spinoff reported that year. “His voice has huge depth, too, but the judges seem curiously lukewarm on him, which may prove problematic.”

His music career continued after the show, including a five-song EP that was released in December.

His legal troubles started in February 2023. Court documents obtained by the Herald state he assaulted his then-partner of three years during that month then again in May that year.

The two were living together in Auckland Central during the first argument, which started over the defendant’s ex-girlfriend. Lameko hid her house keys, prompting her to call police about 11.45pm.

“While on the phone to police, Mr Lameko hit [her] and pushed her to the ground, causing her to hurt her back,” the agreed summary of facts states. “From around 11.45pm to 1am, Mr Lameko is overheard on the call threatening to hit [her] multiple times.”

The two were no longer living together three months later when the second assault was sparked by the woman declining to join him at the table for dinner.

“As a result, using one hand, Mr Lameko forcefully grabbed [the victim] while forcing her to walk approximately 4m to the bedroom,” documents state.

“Once in the bedroom, Mr Lameko slammed [her] against the wall and proceeded to forcefully slam [her] head against the same wall. After slamming [her] head against the wall, Mr Lameko released his grip, causing her to fall to the ground.”

He then tried to grab her wrists, but she managed to push him away. But he stayed in the bedroom “for some time afterwards”, continuing to verbally abuse her until he eventually left, documents state.

Lameko spoke to police about both incidents but appeared to attempt to downplay their significance.

“In explaining the first incident, Mr Lameko stated that [the victim] was rarking him up,” the summary of facts states. “In explaining the second incident, Mr Lameko acknowledged that he had dragged [her] to the bedroom, however, commented that she had thrown herself into the wall and onto the floor.”

There was no victim impact statement submitted to the court ahead of today’s hearing. Judge Sellars commended Lameko for completing a course intended to address anger issues.

“I’m glad to see that’s helped you,” she said.

The judge ordered a sentence of 12 months’ supervision, during which he will be required to take any other courses ordered by probation and won’t be allowed to associate with the victim.

Today’s hearing was in stark contrast to his sentencing hearing that had been scheduled for four months earlier.

One day before the December sentencing date, Lameko had applied to attend via audio-video link so he could continue touring the South Island to promote his new music. The request was denied.

When he didn’t show up, his lawyer asked for the hearing to be rescheduled. He had already flown to Christchurch - taking a gamble that the application would be successful - because he felt the employment opportunity was so important, Malolo said.

“He does apologise to the court,” she said before Judge Thomas cut off her request, asking if she had any legal reason why he should not immediately issue a warrant.

“He attacked his partner and was given a sentencing date, and made a decision to go on tour instead,” Judge Thomas said. “If I did not issue a warrant, the court would be ... an absolute laughing stock.”

But the arrest warrant was short-lived. Lameko turned himself in the next day in Oamaru and appeared in Timaru District Court later that day, where he was readmitted to bail pending a new sentencing date.

Last year’s failed sentencing attempt was not discussed during today’s hearing.

Lameko has been upfront with his fans about some of his recent issues.

In September, while promoting the release of a new single, he showed fans on Instagram an anger management programme certificate of completion that he had earned the night before.

“If you haven’t already known, I’ve had the toughest year of my life this past year,” he said. “So I am just getting out of this rut that I’ve been in. I’m excited, I’m scared and nervous releasing these songs.”

