The evidential interview of Lance Goodhew was played to an emotional courtroom. Photo / Michael Craig

The court has heard Enchanter skipper Lance Goodhew’s version of events in his interview with Maritime New Zealand .

Goodhew faces a single charge of breaching his duties as a worker on the vessel and in doing so, allegedly exposing individuals to a risk of death or serious injury.

The Enchanter was hired by a group of friends for a game fishing trip to the Three Kings Islands in March 2022.

The fishing boat capsized at North Cape, killing Geoffrey James Allen, 72, Michael Patrick Lovett, 72, Richard Eldon Bright, 63, Mark Keith Walker, 41 and Mark Kenneth Sanders, 43.

There was not a dry eye in court as family members of the Enchanter tragedy heard, for the first time, the skipper recount what happened that fateful night.

For the past two years, Lance Goodhew remained mum on the tragedy, and for many of the families who lost loved ones, this was their first opportunity to hear his account of what happened.

Goodhew’s initial interview with Maritime New Zealand, conducted shortly after the tragedy, was presented during his trial in the Whangārei District Court. He faces a charge of allegedly breaching his duties as a skipper, leading to the deaths of the five men.

The men spent three days fishing at the Three Kings Islands before heading south to North Cape, where they were scheduled to anchor on March 20, 2022.

A significant front of bad weather had just passed, leaving behind a wake of sea patterns Maritime New Zealand alleged were too dangerous for Goodhew to be operating in.

From the beginning of the interview, Goodhew voiced his frustration with Maritime New Zealand for not permitting him to have family support present. He did, however, have one of his lawyers present.

“I’ve gone through a traumatic, horrific incident, my state of mind isn’t very good at all. I’ve been dealing with this one hour at a time and I have been refused a support person and I am deeply, deeply upset about it,” Goodhew was recorded saying.

Goodhew was clear, he knew the weather was going to be “nasty” and although they had some rough patches in the Three Kings, maintained the weather was easing when they left Three Kings for Noth Cape on the afternoon of March 20.

“It [the weather] was a bit scruffy when we left but it’s been backing off and it’s quite nice now,” Goodhew texted his partner at about 5 pm.

Goodhew told Maritime New Zealand it was so calm that the men were free to move around the boat and put fishing lines out.

He said he expected to arrive at their destination at around 8pm, called his partner at around 7.40 pm and believed it was around 20 minutes after that phone call when the wave hit.

Goodhew recalled it was getting dark and he was at the rear of the boat checking his client’s lures and decided to give them another 15 minutes before calling it a day.

Goodhew’s recollection was almost cinematic as he described a colossal wall of water with no end in sight.

“I looked up out my side window at a wall of water. An absolute wall, I could not see the top of it, I don’t know how big it was,” Goodhew said.

At the time, the boat was on autopilot and Goodhew raced to reach the wheel, but it was too late.

“It smashed us to pieces, and I am true as honest to God to me right this moment, it smashed us to pieces.

“It took us out, so easy, instantaneously. Smashing, collapsing, rolling and water all in a second.”

The five victims of The Enchanter who tragically died in March 2022.

He was almost immediately thrown underwater and said he was trapped under the flybridge, in pitch-black darkness, not knowing which way was up or down.

He found a pocket of air in the flybridge and took a second to calm himself down.

“That’s the only reason that saved my life. I lifted my head so I could breathe and calm down and I thought I’ve gotta get out of here, otherwise, I’m going to drown.”

Goodhew said he took a breath and went under, trying to navigate through debris and when he couldn’t, attempted to go back to the air pocket, but it was gone.

“I stopped and thought ‘now I drown’ and I was surprisingly quite calm,” Goodhew recalled.

At that point, he saw a patch of light that he thought was below him and swam towards it.

As he got closer, the light got brighter and he eventually popped to the surface.

“I just thought, ‘what the f*** just happened?’”

He said he could not wrap his head around how the sea had gone from calm to capsizing them and asked a survivor to look at the ocean.

The destroyed flybridge Hewett clung to before being rescued.

“Look at the sea, it wasn’t rough, and it’s just capsized us right there!”

Goodhew climbed on to debris with another survivor and held on to a victim for two hours while being rocked around by waves.

“We were struggling to hold on to him, but we had to let him go,” Goodhew tragically recalled.

Multiple people in the courtroom, including Goodhew were in tears listening to the interview.

When Maritime New Zealand asked why the lifeboats did not go off, Goodhew said that had also confused him but realised they had become trapped under the hull people were floating on.

“They’re depth-charged and designed to go off at three to four metres, from memory. We seen the hull floating upside down... they never went off because the boat never sunk, the boat stayed afloat, they were under the hull,” Goodhew said.

The court is now hearing evidence from sea scientists.

