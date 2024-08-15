“A decision was made not to pursue them due to this dangerous driving, but staff were soon able to successfully deploy spikes on both vehicles in Saint Heliers.”

Dolheguy said the cars were found abandoned a short time later.

Six youths, aged between 11 and 15, were arrested nearby.

“These vehicles travelling at high speed pose risks to the drivers and the wider community, so it is pleasing we have resolved this matter.”

At the same time, police in Henderson were tackling another pair of drivers trying to evade police.

Area prevention manager for Waitematā West, Inspector Kelly Farrant said acar was spotted at 2.14am travelling at high speed on Lincoln Rd.

Farrant said it was not chased because of the dangerous nature of the driving.

The Police Eagle helicopter tracked the car as it left the Northwestern Motorway and travelled through New Lynn.

It stopped outside an address on Tahi Tce in Glen Eden and both occupants went inside the home.

Farrant said a 32-year-old has been charged with dangerous driving and a 27-year-old has been charged with breaching bail.

“We hope these swift arrests are reassuring to our West Auckland locals and the wider community.”

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.
















