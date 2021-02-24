Dominion Rd murder trial: Jury retires after hearing fatal stabbing arguments

Rikki-Lee Simeon has pleaded not guilty to the murder of her partner, Brendon Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

Was it a young woman's spiteful or reckless act of murder, or a desperate bid to defend herself from a volatile partner?

It is now for jurors to decide if Rikki-Lee Simeon murdered her partner Brendon Hamilton at the couple's Dominion Rd flat on Saturday May 18, 2019.

Almost two years after Hamilton died and more than two weeks after Simeon pleaded not guilty to murder, the Auckland High Court jury retired to consider its verdict.

Hamilton, 21, was stabbed in the neck and died the same day he and Simeon's daughter turned 1 year old.

Crown prosecutors Kirsten Lummis and Steven O'Connor presented a case suggesting Simeon had a history of being a violent, abusive girlfriend.

And the prosecution said even if Simeon felt threatened, her use of a 30cm kitchen knife against Hamilton in the early hours of May 18 was unreasonable.

The Crown also said Simeon after her arrest provided meandering, unbelievable accounts of what happened in the apartment.

Simeon was 18 at the time. She told a crime scene sergeant she stabbed Hamilton, then backtracked, then told a detective she had stabbed Hamilton, but by accident.

The defence said jurors could not rule out self-defence, and said police interviewed Simeon in questionable conditions, when she was hungry and deprived of sleep.

Defence counsel Paul Borich QC and John Munro advanced a case urging jurors not to be sidetracked into speculation about what might have happened in the flat.

The defence said the relationship was not one of a vicious girlfriend and browbeaten boyfriend, but that Hamilton was capable of violence and aggression.

The defence said the Crown presented a slew of superfluous information which took jurors no closer to knowing how or why the stabbing happened.

"We cannot of course look into Miss Simeon's mind," Justice Neil Campbell said as he summed up the case on Wednesday morning.

"Has the Crown made you sure that Miss Simeon was not acting to defend herself from Mr Hamilton?"

Justice Campbell said the Crown had to persuade jurors Simeon used unreasonable force in the circumstances.

The prosecutors said Simeon consciously ran the risk Hamilton would die as a result of her using the kitchen knife and stabbing him in the throat.

But the defence said jurors could not be sure Simeon was consciously running that risk.

Justice Campbell said if jurors agreed with the defence on that point, they'd have to acquit her of murder but could still consider manslaughter.

The jury has the options of finding Simeon guilty of murder, not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter, or not guilty of anything.

Jurors retired shortly before noon to consider their verdict.