Auckland murder trial: Rikki-Lee Simeon pleads not guilty to murdering Brendon Hamilton

Rikki-Lee Simeon has gone on trial after being accused of murder. Photo / Supplied

A woman charged with the murder of Brendon Hamilton has pleaded not guilty.

Rikki-Lee Te Mauriora Simeon was accused of murdering Hamilton on or about May 18, 2019.

Simeon appeared at the High Court in Auckland on Tuesday morning.

The jury was told prosecutor Kirsten Lummis will open the Crown case on Wednesday.

After that, defence counsel Paul Borich QC might make opening remarks before the first witness is called.

Jurors were told the trial before Justice Neil Campbell could take three weeks.