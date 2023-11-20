Dame Silvia Cartwright and Frances Joychild KC discuss the independent inquiry on the sexual abuse that has occurred at Dilworth School. Video / NZ Herald

A former Dilworth School chaplain already serving a sentence for historic, serial sexual abuse of students had his prison term lengthened today after pleading guilty to a new wave of charges - bringing his total number of victims to 19.

Ross Douglas Brown, 75, was already considered one of the worst offenders to have been convicted as a result of Operation Beverly - a years-long investigation into entrenched paedophilia at the Auckland boarding school in past decades.

The 75-year-old is nearly two years into his previous six-and-a-half-year sentence, handed down in the High Court at Auckland in December 2021 after 14 victims came forward. Unable to leave his prison cell due to mobility issues, he watched via laptop today as Auckland District Court Judge June Jelas followed his guilty pleas with an immediate sentencing hearing.

For the five new victims, she ordered a sentence of seven months to be served consecutively with the existing sentence, meaning his combined new sentence is 7 years and one month.

“An additional seven months should not be interpreted that the offending was not serious, as of course it was,” Judge Jelas said. “These were vulnerable children.”

Her job was to consider what Browne’s sentence would have been had he been sentenced for all 19 victims at once and to adjust accordingly, she explained.

Browne was appointed chaplain at Dilworth School in October 1979, where he was responsible for religious and sex education. He was also involved in Scouts and amateur theatrical company the Auckland Gang Show. At the time of his arrest in September 2020, he was the vicar of St Luke’s Church in Manurewa.

His offending at the school took place between 1987 and 2002, according to court documents.

Victims have described Browne as someone who projected himself to be a fatherly figure but was a predator and monster under the surface.

“As children at Dilworth, we all had such a huge amount of trust we would place in our teachers,” one of his victims said in a victim impact statement that was read aloud in court today by Crown prosecutor Jacob Barry. “That trust was abused. We were abused. I was abused.”

All of his latest victims described continuing trauma from their time at the school.

Another victim described how everyone told him his acceptance at the prestigious school was the “opportunity of a lifetime”, but he now reflects on “the personal catastrophe that was Dilworth” and how as a result he’s now “a high-functioning but critically damaged individual”. While there were a number of well-meaning staff, “a small number of bad actors can bring the whole enterprise into disrepute”, he said.

“Everything is tarnished,” he added. “I wish I’d never set foot in the place.”

In the immediate aftermath of Browne’s first sentencing in 2021, Dilworth Trust Board chair Aaron Snodgrass issued a video to students and alumni offering an apology. He said he was sorry not just for the crimes committed by the man known on campus as “Father Browne” but also for the school’s inaction when they were discovered.

“The impact of Ross Browne’s offending on our community has been far-reaching and should never have happened,” he said. “When concerns regarding Ross Browne’s teaching methods and over-familiarity with students were initially raised by staff, students and parents, these weren’t followed through, and our response was inadequate.

“We did not listen to their voices in the same way as we do today.”

Snodgrass said Browne was asked to resign in 2006, following an investigation of complaints from former students, and the school notified the Anglican Diocese of Auckland and the New Zealand Teachers’ Council.

But the school didn’t alert police, and after Dilworth, the diocese appointed Browne to a South Auckland parish.

“The school’s decision at the time was to treat concerns and complaints regarding Ross Browne as employment matters, without involving the police,” Snodgrass acknowledged. “What this process has made clear, is that our systems and procedures at that time for dealing with such complaints were insufficient and more stringent action should have been taken.

“We failed to prevent abuse occurring in our school and, in doing so, we failed our students and their families.

“We apologise to the survivors of Ross Browne’s abuse, their families and all of our Old Boys for this. We deeply regret what occurred in our past.”

